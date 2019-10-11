Salina, KS

Now: 45 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 50 ° | Lo: 31 °

Butler Co. Officials Conclude ‘Active Shooter’ Report ‘Not Credible’

MetroSourceOctober 11, 2019
Topeka police say a 36-year-old woman with severe physical disabilities drowned in a whirlpool bath at a group home.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is coming up empty following a late Wednesday-night report of a possible active shooter in El Dorado.

Authorities say responding deputies were unable to find any sign of three men, one of whom reportedly appeared to be armed with an AK-47, at the HollyFrontier Refinery following the 10:30 p.m. call.

A department spokesperson says deputies, who were later joined by SWAT officers, spent about seven hours at the site. Refinery officials later issued a statement saying authorities had deemed the report “not credible.” The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Lippert Announces Layoffs at Facili...

Slightly more than 100 workers at a Harvey County business are facing a blue Christmas in the form o...

October 11, 2019 Comments

Topeka police say a 36-year-old woman with severe physical disabilities drowned in a whirlpool bath at a group home.

Butler Co. Officials Conclude ̵...

Kansas News

October 11, 2019

Camaro Vandalized in Downtown

Kansas News

October 11, 2019

Student Arrested; Gun Recovered

Top News

October 11, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Lippert Announces Layoffs...
October 11, 2019Comments
Topeka police say a 36-year-old woman with severe physical disabilities drowned in a whirlpool bath at a group home.
Butler Co. Officials Conc...
October 11, 2019Comments
Camaro Vandalized in Down...
October 11, 2019Comments
Abilene Fire Department C...
October 11, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH