Busy Independence Day Travel Expected

Form sea to shining sea, summer travel is already in full swing and Independence Day will be no exception.

AAA Kansas predicts 47.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend June 30th – July 4th. This is an increase of 3.7% over 2021, bringing travel volumes just shy of those seen in 2019.

The biggest surprise – car travel – will set a new record despite high gas prices with 42 million people hitting the road. Car travel volume, with national average gas prices trickling back down, will break previous records as 42 million opt to drive this Independence Day. Recent issues with air travel and ongoing concerns of cancellations and delays may be driving this increase. In fact, the share of people traveling by air will be the lowest since 2011.

Independence Day will be the second busiest since 2000, as travel volumes continue to trend upwards with no sign of slowing down. The agency adds it is important travelers are prepared and flexible to minimize stress and enjoy the holiday.