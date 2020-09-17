Business Support Available for Area Manufacturers, Entrepreneurs

North Central Kansas manufacturers and entrepreneurs that have been negatively impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible to apply for free services as part of a new Innovation Stimulus Program.

The program is a partnership between the Technology Development Institute, or TDI, at Kansas State University and the North Central Regional Planning Commission, or NCRPC, based in Beloit. The Innovation Stimulus Program provides no cost commercialization and engineering services to projects that will have a positive economic impact in the region.

“Technology Development Institute has the understanding, technical capacity, and expertise to assist our region’s manufacturers as they seek to pivot in response to COVID-19 impacts,” NCRPC Executive Director Emily Benedick said. “We are excited about this partnership.”

Eligible project examples for the Innovation Stimulus Program include design, engineering or prototyping services, intellectual property research, customer and/or market research, marketing assistance, and other technical support as needed.

Applications are now being accepted at www.k-state.edu/tdi and will be available until all funding has been allocated. The maximum amount of service awarded to any one project is $20,000 and there is no minimum amount.

Funding for the new program is made possible through the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s CARES program. Technology Development Institute is a unit in the College of Engineering at Kansas State University and is designated as a U.S. Economic Development Administration University Center. The North Central Regional Planning Commission is designated as an Economic Development District by U.S. Economic Development Administration for a 12-county region in North Central Kansas.