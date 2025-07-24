Business Hall of Fame Nominations Sought

Nominations are currently being sought for inductees into the 2025 class of the Salina Business Hall of Fame.

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce established the Salina Business Hall of Fame in 2005 to honor prominent business leaders both past and present, which have made extraordinary contributions to Salina, earned the respect of the Salina community, and exemplified the Free Enterprise System.

Categories for nominations include:

Pioneer Award – 1858 – 1945

Historic Award – 1946-1999

Contemporary Award – 2000-present

According to the Chamber, the Salina Business Hall of Fame is a prestigious program that honors outstanding business leaders, both past and present, who have made extraordinary contributions to the Salina community.

These individuals exemplify business excellence, courageous thinking, innovation, and visionary leadership, and their efforts have helped elevate our community through the values of the Free Enterprise System.

Hall of Fame Laureates are recognized for their entrepreneurial spirit, positive influence, and lasting impact on Salina’s growth and success.

To nominate someone, please submit a typed narrative detailing how the individual meets the selection criteria, including their leadership, achievements, and community legacy. Help celebrate the trailblazers who have shaped Salina into what it is today.

Nomination deadline is Friday, August 8th.

NOMINATION FORM