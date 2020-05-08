Business Burglary Suspects Caught on Camera

Police are asking for the public’s helping in identifying suspects caught on camera in a recent business burglary. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to police, on April 28th officers were sent to Harbor Freight at 1809 S 9th Street in regard to a business burglary. The suspects forced their way into the building.

The two persons are suspected to be males who appear to be in their teens or early 20’s.

The first subject wore a black and white striped winter hat with a pom on top, a red face mask or hankie over his face, a black jacket, blue jeans, dark shoes with white bottoms, and carrying a backpack.

The second subject was wearing a dark/black hoodie jacket, a flat bill hat, a red-colored face mask/ hankie over his face, gray jogging-style pants, and black/white Nike shoes with red laces.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org

to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name. 20-12611.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)