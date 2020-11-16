Salina, KS

Business Burglary

November 16, 2020

Salina Police are looking for someone who entered a business storage building and left with a couple of tool bags.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester sometime between 6pm on Saturday and 11:30am Sunday, someone cut a hole in a chain link fence to enter the north side of a garage that is owned by Kanza Organics located in the 1500 block of S. Broadway.

Officers report that thieves took a landscape pond pump along with a couple of Army duffel bags that were filled with miscellaneous hand tools.

The pump was later found on the railroad tracks near Broadway Blvd. while the stolen tools are valued at $2,500.

