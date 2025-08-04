Burlington to Open Aug 15th

A national discount retailer known for offering low prices on brand name merchandise is planning to have its first Salina location open this month, featuring the company’s new store design. A Burlington store is scheduled to open August 15th in the Mid State Plaza on S. 9th Street.

The company tells KSAL News the new store brings the total number of stores in the state to 9, giving even more consumers access to “wow” deals. With more than 1,115 stores open nationwide at the end of Q1 2025, Burlington is proud to offer customers amazing deals on top-quality brands.

“Our goal is to continue to offer area residents tremendous value on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores. “We’re continuing to expand our footprint across the country and are excited to be opening a new store in Salina. We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover big savings on a wide range of products.”

The Mid State Plaza location features Burlington’s reimagined store layout and new store logo “Deals. Brands. WOW!” These updates are part of Burlington’s broader initiative to elevate the in-store shopping experience. All new Burlington stores now open in the refreshed format, featuring thoughtfully organized aisles and bold signage making it easier than ever to navigate the store and get inspiration for the latest must-have trends. While approximately half of the brand’s existing locations have already been converted, the remaining stores are expected to transition to the new format by the end of 2026.

GRAND OPENING DETAILS & GIVEAWAYS:

Mid State Plaza Opening date: August 15, 2025 Address: 2450 South 9 th Street Salina, KS 67401 Store hours: Mon-Thu: 9:00am-11:00pm, Fri-Sat: 9:00am-12:00am, Sun: 9:00am-11:00pm Website: https://www.burlington.com/store-locator

On Friday and Saturday August 15 & 16 following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the first 100 customers, aged 18 and up, enjoy a $10 Bonus Card to be used toward their purchase!

This new Burlington store will surprise and delight area residents with:

Top brands, trends, and tremendous value

Fashionable ladies’ apparel and accessories at incredible prices, including Petites and Plus

Big savings on menswear, inclusive of a wide assortment of Big and Tall

Fresh finds in junior apparel

Comfortable and affordable finds for kids

Footwear for everyone

Must-have beauty and fragrance essentials

Everything for baby that won’t break the bank

Home décor items, perfect for every season and holiday

Pet care and toys

As a company who cares about their customers and associates, Burlington is dedicated to adding value to the communities in which they live and work. Throughout the year, Burlington supports a variety of philanthropic initiatives that empower those locally to live better lives and build brighter futures.

AdoptAClassroom.org . Funds will be used to provide students with classroom materials they need to learn and succeed. The presentation of the donation to the local school community will take place at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. To celebrate the Grand Opening of their new store location and highlight their ongoing commitment to education, the retailer will be donating $5,000 to a nearby high-needs school through their long-standing partnership with the national non-profit organization. Funds will be used to provide students with classroom materials they need to learn and succeed. The presentation of the donation to the local school community will take place at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

BurlingtonStores.jobs to apply online for a variety of exciting and rewarding positions. As Burlington continues to expand its footprint, they remain focused on finding great talent to join their growing company. Those interested in joining an award-winning culture are encouraged to visitto apply online for a variety of exciting and rewarding positions.

Burlington is headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey. The first store opened there in 1924 as Burlington Coat Factory. The company changed its name to Burlington Stores in 2009 to reflect that they sell more than just coats.