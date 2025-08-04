Burlington to Open Aug 15th

A national discount retailer known for offering low prices on brand name merchandise is planning to have its first Salina location open this month, featuring the company’s new store design. A Burlington store is scheduled to open August 15th in the Mid State Plaza on S. 9th Street.
The company tells KSAL News the new store brings the total number of stores in the state to 9, giving even more consumers access to “wow” deals. With more than 1,115 stores open nationwide at the end of Q1 2025, Burlington is proud to offer customers amazing deals on top-quality brands.
“Our goal is to continue to offer area residents tremendous value on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores. “We’re continuing to expand our footprint across the country and are excited to be opening a new store in Salina. We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover big savings on a wide range of products.”
The Mid State Plaza location features Burlington’s reimagined store layout and new store logo “Deals. Brands. WOW!” These updates are part of Burlington’s broader initiative to elevate the in-store shopping experience. All new Burlington stores now open in the refreshed format, featuring thoughtfully organized aisles and bold signage making it easier than ever to navigate the store and get inspiration for the latest must-have trends. While approximately half of the brand’s existing locations have already been converted, the remaining stores are expected to transition to the new format by the end of 2026.
GRAND OPENING DETAILS & GIVEAWAYS:
- Mid State Plaza
- Opening date: August 15, 2025
- Address: 2450 South 9th Street Salina, KS 67401
- Store hours: Mon-Thu: 9:00am-11:00pm, Fri-Sat: 9:00am-12:00am, Sun: 9:00am-11:00pm
- Website: https://www.burlington.com/store-locator
-
On Friday and Saturday August 15 & 16 following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the first 100 customers, aged 18 and up, enjoy a $10 Bonus Card to be used toward their purchase!
- Top brands, trends, and tremendous value
- Fashionable ladies’ apparel and accessories at incredible prices, including Petites and Plus
- Big savings on menswear, inclusive of a wide assortment of Big and Tall
- Fresh finds in junior apparel
- Comfortable and affordable finds for kids
- Footwear for everyone
- Must-have beauty and fragrance essentials
- Everything for baby that won’t break the bank
-
Home décor items, perfect for every season and holiday
-
Pet care and toys
The Salina Burlington Store will be located in the Mid State Plaza in the storefront formerly occupied by Big Lots, which closed in late 2024.