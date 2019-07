The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a residential burglary.

According to Captain Jim Hughes someone forced a side door open on a home in the 4000 block of W. State Street and stole multiple items including a man’s wallet and contents sometime between 10:30am and 11:30am on Thursday.

Deputies say a collection of pocket knives, costume jewelry, two wrist watches and two boxes of checks were also taken.

Loss and damage in the case is listed at $1,225.