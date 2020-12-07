Burglary at Smoky Hill Winery

Multiple items are stolen from the property of Smoky Hill Winery between Friday and Saturday.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that between the damage to the facility and the property stolen, Smoky Hill Winery is out nearly $2,000.

The break-in happened sometime between 3:30 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday from their property at 2771 Centennial Rd., where a rear door to the business had been forced open. An estimated 64 bottles of wine, two security cameras and a computer modem were all taken from inside of the facility.

Outside on the property, an unknown brand power washer and a gate hinge kit were also stolen from inside of a shed that was forced open.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the property, but have no suspects.