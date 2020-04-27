Burglary At Salina Storage Unit

A Salina man has several belongings, including a high-end bicycle, stolen from a storage unit.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the burglary occurred between 10:45 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. on Thursday from City Wide Self Storage, 2435 Centennial.

55-year-old Thomas Osborne, Salina, is the leaser of the unit and had to leave abruptly shortly before 11 a.m. on Thursday. When he returned later that day, he found that unit had a different lock on it–which appeared to be functioning–however, did not have a locking mechanism.

Stolen is Osborne’s Trek bike, black with green coloring, and is valued at $3,000. He is also missing several silver spoons, Candlewood stereo equipment and a bucket containing miscellaneous tools.

Total loss is listed at $3,155 and there are no suspects. However, video surveillance from the facility is being reviewed.