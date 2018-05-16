Burglary at Jumpin’ Joe’s

Salina Police are looking for a white male suspect after a west Salina business was burglarized.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that authorities were called to Jumpin’ Joe’s Family Fun Center, 1634 Sunflower, at 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday evening in reference to damage found at the facility.

Forrester says that an employee found a door shattered on the northwest part of the property.

Police were able to compile security camera footage from the business and determined that the incident happened at 10:45 p.m. on Monday, where an unknown white male could be seen breaking through the glass of the door to gain entry in to the building. He then could be seen prying open the office door and going through the cabinets inside of the room.

At the time of the report, Jumpin’ Joe’s was unsure if anything was missing.

The suspect was wearing a black-hooded jacket, black face mask, camouflaged shorts and possibly used a crowbar to bust the window.

Damage to the facility totals to $2,500.