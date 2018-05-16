Salina, KS

Now: 75 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 86 ° | Lo: 61 °

Burglary at Jumpin’ Joe’s

Jeremy BohnMay 16, 2018

Salina Police are looking for a white male suspect after a west Salina business was burglarized.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that authorities were called to Jumpin’ Joe’s Family Fun Center, 1634 Sunflower, at 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday evening in reference to damage found at the facility.

Forrester says that an employee found a door shattered on the northwest part of the property.

Police were able to compile security camera footage from the business and determined that the incident happened at 10:45 p.m. on Monday, where an unknown white male could be seen breaking through the glass of the door to gain entry in to the building. He then could be seen prying open the office door and going through the cabinets inside of the room.

At the time of the report, Jumpin’ Joe’s was unsure if anything was missing.

The suspect was wearing a black-hooded jacket, black face mask, camouflaged shorts and possibly used a crowbar to bust the window.

Damage to the facility totals to $2,500.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Four Salina Children Missing

The search is on for a a group of Salina siblings who are missing. Kansas Missing and Unsolved te...

May 16, 2018 Comments

Fireball Triggers Sprinklers at Sal...

Top News

May 16, 2018

Burglary at Jumpin’ Joe’s

Kansas News

May 16, 2018

West Saline County Home Burgled

Kansas News

May 16, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Burglary at Jumpin’ Joe’s
May 16, 2018Comments
West Saline County Home B...
May 16, 2018Comments
VIDEO: Honoring Local Off...
May 16, 2018Comments
Wrongfully Convicted to b...
May 16, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH