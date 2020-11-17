Salina, KS

Burglary at Great Plains

Jeremy BohnNovember 17, 2020

Several power tools are stolen from a Salina business.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Great Plains Manufacturing reports a $1,200 loss is miscellaneous DeWalt and Milwaukee brand power tools that were stolen sometime between Friday afternoon and early Monday morning.

Employees at Great Plains building No. 2, 1705 Dewey St., report finding several items moved around in the building and numerous tool boxes gone through on Monday morning. A garage door was found open and had been shut off on Friday, this is point of exit and possibly used to place items into a vehicle.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the property.

 

