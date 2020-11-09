Salina, KS

Burglary At Downtown Salina Business

Jeremy BohnNovember 9, 2020

A window is broken out of a downtown Salina business that also allowed someone to damage a vintage truck that was parked inside.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that the burglary took place between 10 p.m. on Friday and 9:30 a.m. Saturday from Calvin’s Customs, 325 N. Santa Fe Ave.

It appears that the perpetrator gained access by breaking a window on the east side of the building. Officers then found a broken bottle of wine inside the business, but it did not belong to the owner.

A 1949 Ford pickup also had a window broken out, which caused scratches to its custom paint job. However, nothing is missing from the shop.

SPD continues to investigate but total loss is estimated at $3,000.

