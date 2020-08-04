Burglary at a Salina Church

Numerous tools are stolen from a Salina church.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the burglary occurred between Saturday and Monday at Salina Church of Christ, 1646 N. 9th St.

It appears that an unknown person broke in to the church’s maintenance area and stole miscellaneous tools.

Stanley McNally, 86, Salina, works maintenance for the church and is the owner of the tools. Stolen is a gray tool box, Dewalt tool box with tools inside, red tool box with tools inside, laser level, satchel with pipe wrenches and other tools, miscellaneous bits and blades, brad nailer and a tool pouch with pliers.

The church also reports a Stihl blower that was stolen as well.

Total loss is $1,120 and there are no suspects.