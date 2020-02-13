Salina, KS

Now: 11 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 20 ° | Lo: 6 °

Burglar Steals 3 Guns

KSAL StaffFebruary 13, 2020

Salina Police are looking for a thief who walked out of a home with three handguns.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 7am and 5pm Wednesday, someone damaged the front door on a home in the 1000 block of S. Santa Fe and stole three pistols.

Police say the unknown suspect took a 9mm Rock Island Armory gun, an American Tactical .22 caliber pistol and a .22 caliber compact pistol from American Arms. The thief removed the guns from their cases and left the residence with the three pistols in a pillowcase.

Loss and damage is estimated at $1,170.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Burglar Steals 3 Guns

Salina Police are looking for a thief who walked out of a home with three handguns. Captain Paul ...

February 13, 2020 Comments

Couple Claims Half Million Dollar L...

Top News

February 13, 2020

Library Group Learn About Creating ...

Kansas News

February 13, 2020

Jayhawks Storm Back to Stun West Vi...

Sports News

February 12, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Burglar Steals 3 Guns
February 13, 2020Comments
Library Group Learn About...
February 13, 2020Comments
Kitchen, Restrooms Makeov...
February 12, 2020Comments
Police Looking For YMCA C...
February 12, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH