Burglar Steals 3 Guns

Salina Police are looking for a thief who walked out of a home with three handguns.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 7am and 5pm Wednesday, someone damaged the front door on a home in the 1000 block of S. Santa Fe and stole three pistols.

Police say the unknown suspect took a 9mm Rock Island Armory gun, an American Tactical .22 caliber pistol and a .22 caliber compact pistol from American Arms. The thief removed the guns from their cases and left the residence with the three pistols in a pillowcase.

Loss and damage is estimated at $1,170.