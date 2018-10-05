Salina, KS

Burglar Caught on Video

KSAL StaffOctober 5, 2018

Video surveillance helps catch a would-be burglar who returned to the scene of the crime.

Salina Police officers arrested 27-year-old Bryce Ingalls on Thursday after staff at B&K Prescription were able to identify him in the store – after seeing him on video that was shot on September 26.

Police say Ingalls shattered the drive through window early that morning, but did not enter the business after the audible alarm sounded and scared him away.

When he walked into the store on Tuesday, employees were able to recognize him and inform police.

Ingalls is now facing charges that could include attempted burglary and damage to property. Cost of the window replacement is listed at $800.

