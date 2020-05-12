Burglar Caught In The Act

A Salina woman caught a man riffling through her vehicle outside of her home leading to the burglar’s arrest.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 38-year-old female victim stepped out of her home in the 200 block of S. 8th St. at 7 a.m. Monday and witnessed a man inside of her vehicle, a 2006 Chevy Equinox.

The man, 18-year-old James Laughlin, Salina, had removed several items of clothing and a can containing approximately $30 in change. The victim then called authorities after telling the man to leave.

When the officer arrived, the female victim received a call from her boyfriend who says that his vehicle had been burglarized as well. Multiple miscellaneous items, totaling in $455, were taken from the man’s vehicle.

During the investigation where officers looked through Laughlin’s backpack, they discovered other belongings taken from a third victim who lives in the 700 block of W. Walnut. After making contact with the man, officers learned that his truck was burglarized where $2,050 worth of property was stolen.

SPD arrested Laughlin and charged him with three counts of vehicle burglary, one count of felony theft and misdemeanor theft.

All of the stolen property has been recovered.