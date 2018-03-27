Salina, KS

Burglar Caught in Store

KSAL StaffMarch 27, 2018

An employee at a Salina office supply store walked in on a burglar Monday morning.

Police Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that a female staff member at Key Office Products located at 1109 W. Crawford entered the business around 8am and realized that there were items and supplies out of place.

Moments later she found a man hiding under a desk, and left the building to call police.

Officers arrived and arrested 54-year-old Steven Griffin for theft and aggravated burglary.

Police say he tried to steal candy and some keys and also broke a wall clock while he was inside the business.

 

