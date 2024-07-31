Bullfighters Aim to Win in Abilene

Bull riding has been billed as the most dangerous 8-seconds in sports – but for the bullfighters the clock keeps ticking until the cowboy is safe and the snorting 2,000 pound bull is behind the gate.

Bullfighters Blake Miller, Colt Carlisle and rodeo clown Matt Merritt joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to share a few stories from the ring and encourage folks to head out to the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo in Abilene.

Miller and Carlisle both grew up in Texas and talked about the teamwork it takes to distract the bull and keep everyone safe. “If you don’t notice we’re even there, that’s a good night,” Carlisle said.

Miller shared how he likes to win – that overcoming fear is part of the job and the reward is everyone goes home safe.

The 78th Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo in Abilene

Wednesday, July 31st: Bulls Broncs, Barrels and Breakaway @ 7:30 PM

Thursday, August 1st: PRCA Performance @ 7:30 PM

Friday, August 2nd: Spurs & Spikes Golf Tournament 8 AM

Friday, August 2nd: PRCA Performance @ 7:30 PM

Friday, August 2nd: Rodeo Dance immediately after the performance