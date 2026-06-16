Bullets Hit SUV Near CC Road

No one was injured after shots were fired at an SUV.

According to Captain Jim Hughes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, there are no suspects after two bullets hit the a rear passenger door on GMC Yukon Denali.

Deputies say around 9am Monday morning, a 50-year-old man from Saline County was driving in the area of Niles and Country Club Road when two shots hit the vehicle.

Bullet fragments of an unknown caliber were found in the door.

There are no suspects at this time and the investigation is ongoing.