Bulldogs Down Swedes 77-72

The Bethany College Swedes Men’s Basketball team took the road for the last of a three-game road schedule to face the McPherson College Bulldogs.

The first half was one to forget for the Swedes. The Bulldogs would snag 11 offensive rebounds matching the Swedes’ defensive rebound count. Fortunately, for Bethany, McPherson would only shoot 37% from the floor in the first half leading to both teams going into the halftime break with the Swedes down just seven points.

The second half was a completely different story. Both teams turned up the tenacity shooting better from the floor overall. The Swedes would repeatedly make it a one-possession game time after time, but could never quite grip the lead as the Bulldogs would take it coast to coast for a 77-72 thriller.

Maurice Cudjo II would lead the way for the Swedes with 14 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Kendall Collins would tack on 12 more along with his team-high seven assists and six rebounds. Ellis Todd dropped 11 points and three rebounds. Devin Spencer and DeYon Bell would each score 10 points.

Will Dominguez would reel in a team-high seven rebounds.

Devin Spencer would stretch his 4+ steals in a game to three games in a row. DeYon Bell swatted away shot after shot with five blocks.

Up Next…

The Swedes will host the Southwestern College Moundbuilders on Saturday, December 14 in The Hahn. Tipoff is scheduled for 3PM CT.