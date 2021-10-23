Salina, KS

Building Bridges Coming to USD 305

Todd PittengerOctober 23, 2021

A unique new opportunity to connect the local workforce and educators in Salina will soon take place. Salina USD 305 is planning an event called “Building Bridges”, which will take place on November 11th at 5:15 p.m. at Salina High School South.

According to the district, educators from USD 305 and representatives from local industries, businesses, and entrepreneurs will generate input, recommendations, questions and observations about the district’s career technical education (CTE).

“Input and support from local industry is key; they are the future employers of many of our graduates,” explained Linn Exline, superintendent of schools. “We want to keep recalibrating the learning experiences so they are well aligned with the workplace.”

Building Bridges is a partnership between USD 305, the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, and Kansas WorkforceONE. It is one strategy to continuously improve CTE services. The event is free and open to the public.

USD 305 is providing the location (Salina High School South), the volunteer staffing and student presenters, the agenda, hors d’oeuvres (prepared by USD 305 culinary students), and facility tours. The Chamber helped with promoting the event and Kansas WorkforceONE provided the model for Building Bridges, which has been successfully hosted in other Kansas districts.

For more information, please check the usd305.com website

