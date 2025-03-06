Buhler Ends the Abilene Cowgirls Season in Opening Round of 4A West Sub-State

pictured is Renatta Heintz and Abilene H.C. Shawn Herrman, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowgirls season came to an end Wednesday night at Buhler. The Cowboys will try to stay alive and punch their ticket to State on Friday night in a home matchup with Wellington.

BUHLER 62 ABILENE COWGIRLS 41

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowgirls fell for the second time on the season to Buhler. The two teams previously met up January 23, in the opening round of the S.I.T. Buhler also won that game 67-44. The #2 Lady Crusaders improved to 17-4 with the victory and will host #10 Towanda-Circle, Saturday at 5 PM. Circle defeated #7 Pratt 45-40, Wednesday night.

Wednesday, Buhler used a 19-0 run that bridged the 1st and 2nd quarters to take control of the game. Senior, Natalya Krafels scored the last 5 points of the run, to give her team a 23-6 lead with 6:32 to play in the 1st half. Krafels scored 26 in the first matchup with Abilene. She finished with 14 Wednesday night, which gives her 800 career points in her varsity career.

Abilene fell behind by as many as 24 in the 4th quarter but continued to battle until the final whistle. The Cowgirls scored 41 points after being held to 16 in their previous game, which was a 48-16 loss to Rock Creek. Freshman, Tessa Herrman scored a game-high 21 points. It was the 5th time she scored over 20 points on the season and she finished the season with 292 points.

Abilene finished the season 3-17, but there is much to be proud of. Abilene won 3 games, snapped a 35 game losing streak and reached the post-season after a one year absence. The Cowgirls got a career-high 12 points from Senior, Renatta Heintz. She was the only Senior on the roster. Her contributions to the program are greatly appreciated.

#𝟮 𝗕𝘂𝗵𝗹𝗲𝗿 18 33 51 62 (17-4)

#𝟭𝟱 𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 6 15 29 41 (3-18)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Tessa Herrman 21, Renatta Heintz 12, MaKenna Stover 3, Layla Pickering 3, Kinzie Crump 2

𝗕𝘂𝗵𝗹𝗲𝗿: Natalya Krafels 14, Sammie Brooks 14, Jenna Lackey 8, Claudia Taylor 6, Gracie Oard 6, Charley Baxter 4, Ella Voss 4, Ryan Gotti 4, Tori Tustian 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Senior – Renatta Heintz a career high 12 points

Freshman – Tessa Herrman 21 points