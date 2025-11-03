Buck Poached for Trophy in Saline County

A Saline County property owner finds a headless deer left behind by a poacher.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that on Thursday afternoon the property owner heard a gunshot but did not see or hear anything else.

The next day he found tire tracks and followed them to where a white tail buck had been shot and the head had been removed.

There are no suspects in the case.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, the Statewide Regular Firearm Deer Season begins on Wednesday, December 3rd.