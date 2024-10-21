BU, CU & KU Honored in Big 12 Football Weekly Awards

IRVING, Texas – The Baylor tandem of Sawyer Robertson (offensive) and Bryson Washington (newcomer), Kansas’ Cobee Bryant (defensive) and Colorado’s Alejandro Mata (special teams) received the Conference’s weekly honors after helping guide their teams to wins on Saturday.

Robertson was an integral part of Baylor’s 59-point performance against Texas Tech, which included 21-of-32 passing, 274 yards through the air and a career high of five touchdown passes. The redshirt junior became the first Baylor quarterback to throw five touchdowns in a game since Seth Russell in 2015. The Bears’ 59 points were the most by an FBS program in Week Eight and tied for the most in a conference game in a Power Four league this season.

With three interceptions in his team’s win over Houston, Bryant tied the KU program record and became the first Jayhawk to pick off three passes in a game since 1958. He also became the first player in FBS to record a trio of interceptions in a game this season and the first Big 12 player to accomplish the feat in a conference game since K-State’s Allen Champman in 2012. Bryant also tallied three tackles, including a tackle for a loss on Saturday.

Baylor’s redshirt freshman running back tallied two touchdowns of his own on the ground in Saturday’s 59-point eruption. Washington ran for 116 yards on just 10 carries in addition to catching three passes for 24 yards. His longest pair of runs against the Red Raiders were 44 and 34 yards en route to a career-high rushing performance. Washington’s two scores helped make the Bears as the highest scoring team of the week in FBS.

Mata was perfect on all six of his kicks in Colorado’s win at Arizona, accounting for 10 points. The junior connected on field goal attempts from 28 and 34 yards and was a perfect four-for-four on extra points. Mata’s six makes helped Colorado win a second consecutive road game by 27 or more points for the first time since 1987 while aiding the Buffaloes to become the first Big 12 team to win back-to-back conference road games by 27 or more points since Oklahoma in 2015.