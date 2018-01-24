UPDATE: Brownback Confirmed by Senate

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback early Wednesday evening was confirmed as President Trump’s Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom.

After the senate deadlocked at 49 -49 Vice President Mike Pence was called to the Senate Chamber to cast the deciding vote.

President Trump originally nominated Brownback for the ambassador post last year, but the Senate did not vote on the nomination before the end of December. During Senate hearings some Democratic lawmakers criticized Brownback over his record on LGBT rights.

Brownback will now resign as Kansas Governor. Lieutenant Governor Jeff Colyer will replace him and finish out the term, which ends in January of 2019.

Thank you to @POTUS, @VP, and all the Senators who supported my nomination. I'm looking forward to starting my new position as Ambassador and working hard for the American people and religious freedom around the world. #ksleg — Sam Brownback (@govsambrownback) January 24, 2018

It’s rare for a vice president to be needed to break a tie on a procedural vote, especially for a former senator like Brownback. The initial vote was 49-49, but Pence broke the tie, making it 50-49.

Under the Constitution, the vice president also serves as president of the Senate and votes in the event of ties.

This is the seventh tie Pence has broken in a little more than a year in office. Former Vice President Joe Biden never had to break a tie during his entire eight years.

Pence cast the tie-breaking ballot to confirm Betsy DeVos as education secretary last year — the first time a vice president had ever broken a tie to confirm a nominee.

