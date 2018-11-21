Brooks’ 31 Salvages Split for Kansas Wesleyan

Head men’s basketball coach Anthony Monson has plenty to be thankful for.

He’s especially grateful for junior James Brooks.

The Pratt Community College transfer poured in a career-high 31 points, senior Ithello Cross and junior Nate Leach each added 11 points off the bench, and the Kansas Wesleyan men’s basketball team turned a 13-point deficit into an 86-75 victory inside the Gleason Center at Sterling College.

KWU fell behind early after a 6-0 run by the Warriors, but the Coyotes responded with muscle in the paint as sophomore AJ Range scored a career-high eight points in the first eight minutes. Turnovers became an issue, though, preventing Wesleyan from gathering a large cushion. The widest margin was three for KWU with 1:20 remaining in the half. Sterling (1-3, 1-2) didn’t let that stand as the Warriors hit a three at the buzzer, giving them a 41-39 advantage at the break.

SC would use that triple to get in an offensive rhythm, recording a 10-0 spurt, keyed by two treys by Isaac Ostrosky. Trailing 58-45, Kansas Wesleyan gave Sterling a taste of its own medicine. Brooks connected on three shots from behind the arc, propelling the Coyotes to a 59-58 lead with 12:46 left after a 14-0 explosion. The Coyotes pulled away for good with an 11-2 burst.

Brooks was the Salina Ortho Player of the Game, going 7-of-15 from deep, 12-of-22 from the floor while also pulling down six rebounds. Cross was 4-for-4 with three rebounds in 10 minutes. Leach grabbed two steals and two assists to go with his 11 points.

Kansas Wesleyan (3-2, 1-1 KCAC) heads to Colorado next, facing Colorado School of Mines on Friday.

Sterling 84, Kansas Wesleyan 75

Kylah Comley’s season-high 35 points and 20 turnovers were too much to overcome for Kansas Wesleyan.

The Coyotes played tough in the first half, only behind 18-14 after one quarter. KWU grabbed its first lead with 7:23 left in the half after a three by senior Valerie Most. The former NAIA All-American in volleyball sparked the Coyotes again in the second, scoring on a drive that put Wesleyan up 33-28 at the 5:07 mark.

Sterling (7-0, 3-0) nearly silenced KWU for the remainder of the period, holding KWU to two points the rest of way while putting up 10, jumping out to a 38-35 advantage.

Wesleyan kept the contest close, knotting up the score at 48-48 with 4:40 remaining in the third. From there, Sterling used an 18-4 spurt to pull away for a 14-point cushion.

Seniors Kayla Kivinski and Sydney Mortensen paced the Coyotes with 12 points each and a combined nine assists. Sophomore Amanda Hill was the Salina Ortho Player of the Game, scoring 11 points and grabbing 11 rebounds off the bench.

Wesleyan (3-4, 1-1) gets the rest of the week off before three games next week, starting with a home contest against McPherson on Monday.