Salina, KS

Now: 58 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 66 ° | Lo: 50 °

Broncos select WR Jerry Jeudy with 15th-overall pick

DenverBroncos.comApril 23, 2020

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Mock draft after mock draft projected the Broncos would take a wide receiver with the 15th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Turns out, it wasn’t a smokescreen.

The Broncos selected former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy with the 15th-overall pick in the first round of Thursday’s NFL Draft.

In the process, the Broncos added arguably the best wide receiver in a historically talented draft class.

Jeudy, a 6-foot-1, 193-pound player, is widely believed to be the best route-runner in this year’s draft, and he should provide an instant jolt to the Broncos’ offense.

He was the second receiver drafted, behind only his college teammate Henry Ruggs III.

Jeudy caught 144 passes for 2,478 yards and 24 touchdowns over his last two seasons at Alabama. In 2018, after catching 68 passes for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns, Jeudy won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best receiver.

He joins Pro Bowl wide receiver Courtland Sutton in Denver and should become a dangerous weapon for second-year quarterback Drew Lock.

Jeudy is the first player that John Elway has drafted from Alabama. The Broncos had not drafted a wide receiver in the first round since they selected Demaryius Thomas in 2010.

The Broncos’ are scheduled to pick next in the second round with the 46th-overall pick.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Media reports: Broncos agree to trade for fiv...

March 18, 2020 3:14 pm

Broncos beat Raiders 16-15 to cap 2019 season

December 29, 2019 8:25 pm

Broncos rally past Lions in fourth quarter

December 22, 2019 10:51 pm

Chiefs Defeat Broncos, 23-3, in Snowy Matchup...

December 15, 2019 8:45 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Chiefs Select LSU Running Back Clyd...

Over the past 15 years, LSU has had a nice run of pro-caliber backs: Domanick Davis (who later chang...

April 23, 2020 Comments

Broncos select WR Jerry Jeudy with ...

Sports News

April 23, 2020

Saline County Still Steady With 17 ...

COVID-19 Top News

April 23, 2020

$600 Unemployment Compensation Now ...

Kansas News

April 23, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

$600 Unemployment Compens...
April 23, 2020Comments
DCF Partners with Local A...
April 23, 2020Comments
Governor Says Reopening W...
April 23, 2020Comments
Construction Tools Stolen
April 23, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH