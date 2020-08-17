Broken Arm in Motorcycle Wreck

It appears that two motorcycles racing in a Salina park may have resulted in one of the drivers crashing and sustaining an injury.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that SPD is investigating the circumstances surrounding a crash that broke a man’s arm.

A witness tells authorities that they saw two motorcycles racing one another inside of Lakewood Park, 1300 E. Lakewood Park Dr., at 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

The witness says one of the drivers lost control, went over the handle bars of the bike and struck the guard rail.

That driver is 18-year-old Kimber Hillbert, Salina. He suffered multiple abrasions, a laceration on the right side of his head and broke his left arm.

The motorcycle that Hillbert was driving has disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.