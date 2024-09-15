Broadway Median Project to Progress

Another portion of a construction project on one of the busiest streets in Salina will begin this week. On Monday workers will begin replacing the medians on Broadway from Duval to Republic.

According to the City of Salina, existing asphalt curbs and medians will be replaced with concrete curbs, grass medians, and stamped colored concrete. The median south of Duval will also be shortened to increase access. The work will begin at the Duval intersection and proceed south.

The work will be completed with lane closures on each side of the median where the work is occurring. Motorists should expect minor delays; through traffic is encouraged to utilize alternate routes during construction.

Weather permitting, the work is expected to last three months.

The $302,000 Broadway Median Replacement project is a part of the City of Salina’s 2024 $5.9 million street maintenance capital improvement program.