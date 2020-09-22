Bridge Work

The Salina Area United Way’s 2020-2021 campaign is off and running after the organization’s hybrid-launch on Tuesday.

The live-streamed event tagged as “Building Bridges: Yesterday, Today, & Tomorrow” featured interviews with agency leaders who have not only felt the impact of a down economy, but the lift from some well timed financial grants.

Elaine Edwards, Executive Director of Salina Child Care Association tells KSAL News that a COVID relief fund helped the organization feed children this spring.

“Our enrollment dropped drastically around spring break time. We were needing some assistance to help offset our food costs for the children that were in our program,” she said. “So United Way came through.”

Edwards shared some screen time with SAUW’s Executive Director, Claire Mullen as part of the webcast Tuesday to share her experience.

3B’s BBQ Food Truck was on hand to help feed everyone who stopped in.

The theme for the 2020-2021 Annual Campaign is “Building Bridges: Yesterday, Today, & Tomorrow” with a goal to raise $550,000.