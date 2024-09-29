Bridge Closed Over I-70 in Saline County

Safety concerns have prompted officials to close a bridge over Interstate 70 in Saline County.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, 0n Friday Saline County closed the Muir Road bridge over I-70 due to recent damage after being struck.

This closure comes at the recommendation of the Kansas Department of Transportation. KDOT bridge staff will conduct a thorough assessment on Monday.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.gov or call 5-1-1.