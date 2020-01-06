Bridal and Prom Event Nearing

The most popular event of its kind is in the area is nearly here. Hundreds of brides to be and prom goers will converge on the Tony’s Pizza Event Center this weekend for the 2020 Salina Bridal & Prom Expo.

The event is for anyone who is getting married or attending prom this year. It will show you how to do it, where to do it, and everything you will need to do it. You will discover a whole new world of businesses and services for your big day.

Attendees can meet with dozens of the area’s premier bridal and prom specialists at the expo. Get inspired for your dream wedding or find the perfect prom dress. You’ll also have the unique opportunity to meet with multiple hair salons, caterers, photographers, venue representatives, and other businesses all in one place to make planning simple.

The Salina Bridal & Prom Expo will feature bridal & prom fashion shows, plus workshops throughout the day with helpful planning hints. Over $3,000 in prizes will be given away, including a grand prize diamond pendant.

Pre-registration is required for grand prizes in bridal and prom categories. Admission for brides and prom attendees is free with online registration. By pre-registering online you will not only get quick access to the show and save money, but you will also find important information and announcements about the event before you arrive.

Admission for Brides, Grooms, and Prom attendees is free. To receive free admission you must pre-register before January 11th. If you miss the pre-registry deadline, tickets will be sold at the door.

Tickets are just $5.00 for adults. $3.00 for children under the age of 12. Doors open at 11am and the show will conclude at 4 pm.

Be sure to like Salina Bridal & Prom Expo on Facebook.

The 2020 Salina Bridal & Prom Expo is Sunday, January 12th, from 1 pm-4pm at The Tony’s Pizza Events Center.