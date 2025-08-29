Brian Guyett Announced as Next Head Softball Coach at Salina Central

Salina Central has announced Brian Guyett as its next Head Softball Coach, pending board approval.

Born in Anaheim, California, Brian Guyett has called Salina home for the past 17 years. He and

his wife, Tanya, are proud parents to two children: Joely (15) and Griffin (8).

Brian’s passion for giving back to the community led him to establish the Salina Braves Softball Organization, which emphasizes quality coaching, community service, and a positive environment for athletes. Under his leadership, the Braves have earned numerous tournament victories and state championships. Brian also created the Miracle Game in Salina, a t-ball event that gives individuals of all ages and abilities the opportunity to enjoy playing the game they love.

In 2022, Brian was named interim head coach at Kansas Wesleyan University, leading the Coyotes to a 22-22 overall record and a 15-9 conference record. Under his guidance, KWU returned to the Conference Tournament for the first time since the 2018-2019 season. Brian also served as an assistance coach for the Mustangs last year.

For Brian, softball has always been about more than wins and losses. He is passionate about developing character, work ethic, and leadership in his players, preparing them for success both on and off the field.

Now leading the Salina Central Mustang softball program, Brian is eager to build on the momentum from last season.

“I am so excited to help the Salina Central Mustang softball program continue to grow its culture. We gained a lot of momentum from last year and hope to carry that into the 2026 season. With a great group of returning coaches and players, and only two graduated seniors, the bar is set high for what we can accomplish this spring. I’m committed to helping Central Softball become a program that reflects the talent,

passion, and dedication of our players and community.”