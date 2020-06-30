Brenna Rich named KCAC Female Champion of Character Student-Athlete of the Year

WICHITA, Kan. – Brenna Rich (SO/Mission Viejo, Calif.), a sophomore on the Kansas Wesleyan University softball team, has been selected as the 2019-20 KCAC Female Student-Athlete Champion of Character of the Year presented by IMA, Inc. and Dissinger Reed. Rich will be recognized at the KCAC Sport Management Conference August 4 at Bethel College.

Rich’s selection for the award marks the first time since 2014 that a Kansas Wesleyan student-athlete earned the Female Champion of Character Student-Athlete of the Year award, when Kamie Rash was selected for the honor, and the first time since 2015 that a KWU student-athlete was selected for the Champion of Character Student-Athlete of the Year award. Former baseball player Jordan Rousselle was the last recipient.

“Brenna is a true leader on our campus and defines Champions of Character for us,” Steve Wilson, director of athletics of Kansas Wesleyan University, said. “She is well-respected by her fellow student-athletes and she believes in doing the right thing. I have been completely impressed by Brenna in my short tenure at KWU.”

“Brenna’s natural personality represents a Champion of Character,” Taylor Reichard, head softball coach at Kansas Wesleyan University, stated. “She is a servant of the community, her university, and her faith. She demonstrates the type of sportsmanship through softball that we hope all of our athletes present.”

Rich is involved in a variety of activities on campus. She served as a resident assistant this last school year, and will be returning to that position in the fall. She is involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes group at KWU, is a student leader on the Student Athlete Activities Committee, and has volunteered in several different roles in the athletic department.

In Salina, Rich has volunteered at several organizations, including but not limited to:

Ashby House – a safe house for domestic abuse victims and recovery.

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank

Salina-area elementary schools

Crossline Community Church

2018-19: Breanna Clayton, Ottawa University

2017-18: Kaitlynn Ellis – University of Saint Mary

2016-17: Aspen Bryant – Bethany College

2015-16: Tena Loewen – Tabor College

2014-15: Hayley Ray – Sterling College

2013-14: Kamie Rash – Kansas Wesleyan University

2012-13: Maddie Chapin – Southwestern College

2011-12: Hollister Wolf – Tabor College

2010-11: Taylor Funk – Tabor College

2009-10: Jordan Crosson – Tabor College