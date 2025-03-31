Breaking Ground Means Opportunity

A Salina employee owned company breaks ground to open opportunities for ways to reinvest into the community.

Superior Contracting & Manufacturing Services Co. (SC&MS) broke ground to establish a 101,000 sq. ft building, that is meant to allow businesses to lease and provide ways to boost the economy of Salina. C5 Executive Business Advisor for SC&MS Co. Stephanie Carlin tells KSAL News, they want to encourage companies to come into town and lease out the structure.

Since SC&MS Co. is 100% employee owned, employees will receive part of the profit that is made from the building as passive income. Carlin stated this will help value the growth of SC&MS Co. in the long run.

The structure will consist of 15,000 ft plus units and a 32 ft ceiling height.

A projected finish date for the structure is set for October, 2025. It is located on Clay Ridge Ct in the Salina Airport Industrial Area.

SC&MS Co. has established an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), which is designed for a long-term retirement benefit. They provide services such as plumbing, HVAC, electrical, metal fabrication and more.

For information about SC&MS Co, go to https://scmsks.com/about