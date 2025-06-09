Brea Vidrine Stepping Down as Salina South Softball Head Coach

Brea Vidrine congratulates Breckon Webb rounding the bases- Photographed by Brittany Pappada, Salina 311

Salina South head softball coach, Brea Vidrine, has announced her resignation from the program.

Coach Vidrine did an outstanding job leading the Cougar softball program for the past five seasons. The program had an overall record of 80-45 during that span, including a 4th place finish at the Class 5A State Tournament in 2023.

More importantly, Coach Vidrine consistently showcased a deep care and respect for all involved in the Salina South softball program, and we wish her nothing but the best as she shifts her complete focus to her young family.

“I have very much enjoyed working with Coach Vidrine and appreciate all she has done for the Salina South softball program,” Salina South Athletic Director Ryan Stuart said. “The passion she showed for Cougar softball was completely evident and will definitely be missed. I wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors.”