Brawl Between Brothers Lands 2 in Jail, Sheriff Searching for the Third

A fight between three men–all of whom are brothers–results in one being ran over by a vehicle and two in jail. One of the men remains at large.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 4700 block of N. Old 81 Highway to the report of a fight on the side of the roadway at 4:26 p.m. Saturday.

Three men–all of whom are brothers–were traveling together inside of a vehicle when they pulled over and two of the men got out to fight one another.

Cordell Vazquez, 25, Minneapolis, Kan., was the one brother that was not involved in the fight. He decided to get back in the car and drive away. While he was doing so, one of the men, 30-year-old Carlito Morales, Solomon, attempted to get back in to the car, however, was hit by the vehicle as it pulled away. Shortly after, Vazquez pulled the vehicle over a second time to allow a female passenger in the vehicle to drive instead. Authorities eventually caught up to the vehicle and arrested Vazquez.

Meanwhile, EMS was called to the area of the fight and transported Carlito Morales to the hospital in Salina, due to injuries he sustained from the fight and an arm injury from being hit by the car. He was then arrested for his role in the fight and charged with domestic battery.

Soldan says that a third man involved in the incident, 29-year-old Anthony Morales, Salina, left the altercation on foot and authorities have not found him. He has prior warrants out for his arrest.

Vazquez is charged with aggravated battery, driving while under the influence, driving while suspended, child endangerment–there was a child inside of the car as well, violation of a protection order and four prior warrants.