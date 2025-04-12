Boys State of Kansas Applications End This Month

Less than a month remains to apply for the 2025 session of the American Legion Boys State of Kansas, to be held Sunday, June 1st – Saturday, June 7th at Kansas State University in Manhattan. This will be the 87th session of the Kansas Boys State program and the 33rd consecutive year at KSU.

The American Legion Boys State of Kansas (ALBSK) program provides a relevant, interactive, problem-solving experience in leadership and teamwork that develops self-identity, promotes mutual respect and instills civic responsibility to inculcate a sense of individual obligation to community, state and nation. Boys State is a “learning by doing” political exercise that simulates elections, political parties and government at the state, county and local levels, providing opportunities to lead under pressure, showcasing character and working effectively within a team. It’s also an opportunity to gain pride and respect for government, and the price paid by members of the military to preserve democracy.

Traditionally, Kansas Boys State has been for individuals who will complete their junior year of high school in the spring just prior to the start of each session. However, the ALBSK program has again expanded the pool of applicants for this year’s session to also include those who will complete their sophomore year of high school this spring. There is no limit on the number of delegates a school, community or American Legion post can send to attend Kansas Boys State.

The cost to attend the Boys State of Kansas program is $375; however, in many instances, sponsors pay the majority of the fees, with the delegate or his family paying $50. Those wishing to attend the 2025 session should visit ksbstate.org to apply.

Kansas Boys State attendees are eligible to receive a three-hour course credit (Introduction to Political Science [POLSC 110]) through Kansas State University, as well as earn merit badges to attain the Eagle Scout rank through Boy Scouts of America. Additionally, attendees can apply to win a Samsung American Legion Scholarship. The American Legion Department of Kansas finalist is guaranteed to receive a $1,250 scholarship, with the opportunity to receive up to $10,000 as a national scholar.

Mike Finnegan, Ph.D., assistant professor and director of K-State Strengths initiative within the Staley School of Leadership at Kansas State University, and a 1998 Kansas Boys State delegate, will be the featured keynote speaker during the Kansas Boys State opening session on Sunday, June 1, starting at 1:30 p.m. in McCain Auditorium. The mission of K-State Strengths is to be a catalyst for students to develop their unique talents in pursuit of being their best selves with a goal to increase student engagement and well-being across campus so students can thrive.

In addition, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, also a 1998 Kansas Boys State delegate, will provide remarks and swear-in the elected mayors of KBS cities during a ceremony on Monday, June 2, starting at 6:50 p.m. at the Boys State Assembly Area (Goodnow/Marlatt Hall parking lot).

The deadline is set for Wednesday, April 30th. Applications are accepted after that date, but on a space-available basis

Potential sponsors, such as American Legion posts, civic organizations, businesses, clubs and interested individuals should visit ksbstate.org/sponsor-a-delegate. Questions? Contact the ALBSK at [email protected] or (785) 550-6492.

For complete information about the American Legion Boys State of Kansas program, visit ksbstate.org. For information about the 2025 American Legion Auxiliary Sunflower Girls State, which will be held Sunday, June 1, through Friday, June 6, at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, visit ksgirlsstate.org.