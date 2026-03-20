Bowling Event Lifts Up Big Brothers Big Sisters

Next week – Salinans will be knocking down pins – to lift up an organization that helps grow friendships and mentors for area kids. Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Salina is hosting Bowl For Kids’ Sake at The Alley in Salina on March 27th and 28th.

BBBS CEO Amanda Otto tells KSAL News that ‘Bigs’ are matched with ‘Littles’ through a rigorous process to get the perfect fit.

Otto says this year’s event invites the Saline County community to swap work shoes for flip-flops and embrace a tropical “ALOHA” theme.

Bowl For Kids’ Sake is a high-impact peer-to-peer fundraising event that brings together teams of six to raise funds in support of local youth mentoring.

Each team is encouraged to raise a minimum of $600—just $100 per person—to help the organization meet their $100,000 fundraising goal.

All proceeds stay in Saline County to help create and sustain meaningful mentoring relationships that change the lives of youth in our community.

Event Schedule

Friday, March 27: Evening session at 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 28: Sessions at 12:00 PM, 2:00 PM, 4:00 PM, and 6:00 PM

Participants will celebrate their fundraising success with a two-hour bowling session, complete with food and drinks.