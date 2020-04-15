Boundary Change Proposed at Salina Schools

In an effort to balance enrollment between schools Salina USD 305 officials are looking at changing the boundary line bewtween two elementary schools.

According to the district, reorganization of a boundary line between Meadowlark Ridge and Oakdale elementary schools is being considered to improve the balance between elementary schools while affecting the fewest families.

Oakdale’s student enrollment is smaller than other district elementary schools, having declined in the last three years to 324 students. Enrollment at Meadowlark has grown to 463. Based on the enrollment trends in these two buildings, it does not appear that the imbalance will correct without boundary adjustments. Maps at this link illustrate the current boundary line as well as the proposed boundary change. The change would result in more balanced enrollment for 2020-2021.

“We know that relationships and stability are important in a child’s education,” said Linn Exline, superintendent. “For this reason, families with students attending Meadowlark who will be affected by this change would be able to finish at Meadowlark.”

At the start of school year 2020-2021, if parents and guardians choose to have their students finish at Meadowlark, the family will be responsible for transportation. Bussing to Meadowlark will no longer be provided for students within the newly defined Oakdale attendance area beginning in 2020-2021. Letters will be mailed to affected families April 29 and they will have until May 15 to inform the district of their attendance preference.

Improved balance in enrollment between the schools is expected over time. District attendance center boundaries were last reconfigured in school year 2011-2012. The changes sought to improve the balance of student enrollment and demographics for all district attendance centers.

Since that time, several adjustments have been made to the district attendance center boundaries with the goal of balancing enrollment numbers between the elementary attendance centers. The school board plans to take action on the proposed boundary change at their April 28 regular meeting.

To make a formal public comment during the April 28 meeting, please contact Deborah Howard, Board of Education Clerk, at [email protected] or leave a message at 785.309.4727 by 1:00 p.m. on April 28. To speak with a board member, patrons can contact them using the information found on this page.