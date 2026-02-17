Both Concordia Teams Pull Away in the 2nd Half vs Abilene

By Trent Sanchez February 17, 2026

 

Pictured is Abilene Junior, Wyatt Bathurst, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

Concordia 60, Abilene Cowgirls 38

CONCORDIA: The Abilene Cowgirls played a great first half in their 22-point loss to Concordia on Tuesday.  The game was tied at 23 at halftime.  In the first matchup on January 16, the Cowgirls trailed 41-5 at halftime and went on to lose 64-28. The Lady Panthers used a 21-2, 3rd quarter to take control of the game.  Concordia got up by as many as 25 points in the 4th quarter.

Tuesday, the Lady Panthers, got a huge night from 6’ Junior, Jaylin Roush, who finished with a game-high 23 points in the victory.  With the win, Concordia improved to 11-8, 7-4.  Abilene fell to 4-15, 0-10 and lost their 6th straight game.

𝗩𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀
𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗮  10  23  44  60 – (11-8, 7-4)
𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀    13  23  25  38 – (4-15, 0-10)
𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Kit Barbieri 9, Tessa Herrman 9, Makenna Stover 8, Kailee Crane 5, Timber Taylor 4

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗮: Jaylin Roush 23, Graceyn Weaver 8, Charlize Cash 8, Stella Trost 7, Morgan Lister 6, Marlee VanMeter 3, Skylah Garst 3, Avery Kueker 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲
Senior, Makenna Stover, 8 points

 

#5 Concordia 77, Abilene Cowboys 53

CONCORDIA: The boy’s game was similar to the girl’s game.  The Cowboys got off to a solid start.  Abilene trailed 27-24 with 1:44 to play in the 1st half but the Panthers ended the first-half on a 9-0 run to lead 36-24 at halftime.  Concordia then used a 32-16, 3rd quarter to take control of the game.  The Panthers got up by as many as 31 points early in the 4th quarter which started a running clock.

Tuesday night, Concordia had 4 players in double-figures: Ayden Krier (16), Isaias Irigoyen (15), Boone Richard (14) and Chane Parker (11).  The Panthers improved to 15-4, 9-2 with the win.

Abilene will travel to Marysville on Friday before wrapping up the regular season Tuesday 2/24 vs Chapman.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗮  14  36  68  77 – (15-4, 9-2)
𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀    10  24  40  53 – (4-15, 2-8)
𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Kolt Becker 17, Wyatt Bathurst 12, Levi Evans 11, Nolin Hartman 9, Bennett Altwegg 4

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗮: Ayden Krier 16, Isaias Irigoyen 15, Boone Richard 14, Chane Parker 11, Ian Loudermilk 8, Grayson Farha 7, Brandon Vignery 3, Jett Flax 3

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲
Junior, Wyatt Bathurst, 12 points