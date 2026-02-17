Both Concordia Teams Pull Away in the 2nd Half vs Abilene

Pictured is Abilene Junior, Wyatt Bathurst, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

Concordia 60, Abilene Cowgirls 38

CONCORDIA: The Abilene Cowgirls played a great first half in their 22-point loss to Concordia on Tuesday. The game was tied at 23 at halftime. In the first matchup on January 16, the Cowgirls trailed 41-5 at halftime and went on to lose 64-28. The Lady Panthers used a 21-2, 3rd quarter to take control of the game. Concordia got up by as many as 25 points in the 4th quarter.

Tuesday, the Lady Panthers, got a huge night from 6’ Junior, Jaylin Roush, who finished with a game-high 23 points in the victory. With the win, Concordia improved to 11-8, 7-4. Abilene fell to 4-15, 0-10 and lost their 6th straight game.

𝗩𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗮 10 23 44 60 – (11-8, 7-4)

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 13 23 25 38 – (4-15, 0-10)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Kit Barbieri 9, Tessa Herrman 9, Makenna Stover 8, Kailee Crane 5, Timber Taylor 4

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗮: Jaylin Roush 23, Graceyn Weaver 8, Charlize Cash 8, Stella Trost 7, Morgan Lister 6, Marlee VanMeter 3, Skylah Garst 3, Avery Kueker 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Senior, Makenna Stover, 8 points

#5 Concordia 77, Abilene Cowboys 53

CONCORDIA: The boy’s game was similar to the girl’s game. The Cowboys got off to a solid start. Abilene trailed 27-24 with 1:44 to play in the 1st half but the Panthers ended the first-half on a 9-0 run to lead 36-24 at halftime. Concordia then used a 32-16, 3rd quarter to take control of the game. The Panthers got up by as many as 31 points early in the 4th quarter which started a running clock.

Tuesday night, Concordia had 4 players in double-figures: Ayden Krier (16), Isaias Irigoyen (15), Boone Richard (14) and Chane Parker (11). The Panthers improved to 15-4, 9-2 with the win.

Abilene will travel to Marysville on Friday before wrapping up the regular season Tuesday 2/24 vs Chapman.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗮 14 36 68 77 – (15-4, 9-2)

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 10 24 40 53 – (4-15, 2-8)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Kolt Becker 17, Wyatt Bathurst 12, Levi Evans 11, Nolin Hartman 9, Bennett Altwegg 4

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗮: Ayden Krier 16, Isaias Irigoyen 15, Boone Richard 14, Chane Parker 11, Ian Loudermilk 8, Grayson Farha 7, Brandon Vignery 3, Jett Flax 3

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Junior, Wyatt Bathurst, 12 points