Both Clay Center and Lincoln Communities Receive Block Grant Funding

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly today announced that three Kansas cities will receive Community Development Block Grants from the Department of Commerce to assist with commercial redevelopment efforts.

Clay Center, Eudora and Lincoln each will receive $250,000 in CDBG funds for redevelopment projects, with each city providing matching funds of $88,000, $87,400 and $125,714, respectively.

“The Community Development Block Grant program is a powerful tool for improving communities, revitalizing vital infrastructure and maximizing economic opportunity, and that’s exactly what these awards will do for these communities,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Especially now, assistance like this is critical, and we are pleased to be able to help address pressing needs.”

“Redevelopment projects can be difficult to fund locally,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “By making targeted investments in key commercial properties, the CDBG program is helping to improve the overall business and residential appeal of these communities. These developments also are helping to remove a barrier to local economic development, which creates opportunities for even further growth in the future.”

Each community intends to use the funds for building repairs, including restoration of masonry, roof replacements, electrical and HVAC upgrades, ADA accessibility, plumbing upgrades, floor stabilization and more.

The CDBG program provides federal funds to local governments for the development of viable communities by addressing their housing, public facilities and economic development needs. To be awarded funds, local government units must meet at least one of three program objectives:

The grant will benefit low and moderate-income persons

The grant will prevent or eliminate slums and blight

The grant will resolve an urgent need where local resources are not available to do so

CDBG funds are one of the Department of Commerce’s primary tools in supporting the state’s small, predominantly rural communities.

To learn more about the program, please visit kansascommerce.gov.