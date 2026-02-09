Baseball Fields, Dog Park Get Names

The Earl J. Bondy Baseball Complex name is changing fields.

Salina City Commissioners Monday afternoon unanimously approved the renaming.

Since 1998, the three ball fields south of Sunset Park have been known as the Earl J. Bondy Baseball Complex. That name is now being relocated to un-named fields at Berkley Family Recreational Area. The relocation of the name and naming marker will continue to honor Earl J. Bondy’s contributions to the game of baseball in Salina at a high use, prominent and impactful location such as the Berkley Family Recreational Area, more so than its current location for the ball fields south of Sunset Park.

Commissioners noted that though action does not necessarily signal that the the fields at Sunset Park will be decommissioned.

The area where the ball fields are located at Sunset Park is under consideration for the location of a Boys & Girls Club facility.

Additionally, commissioners Monday approved renaming a dog park as well. The John Parker Jr. Park dog park, located at 315 N 2nd St, has been renamed “The Barking Lot.”