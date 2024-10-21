Body Found: No Sign of Foul Play

The body of a man was discovered Sunday morning outside a Salina church.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that around 10:45am, officers and EMS were sent to the Immanuel Lutheran Church located at 255 S. 7th Street.

Police say a female parishioner contacted authorities after she became concerned that the man was not breathing.

Salina Police did not release the name of the 62-year-old man who is reportedly homeless. Investigators say there was no sign of foul play and the man died of natural causes.