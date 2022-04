The discovery of a body in the Smoky Hill river has prompted an investigation.

Salina Police say officers responded Saturday morning at 9:48 to a report of person floating face down in the Smoky Hill River in the area of Bill Burke Park. Upon arrival, officers observed a deceased white male in the river between the Crawford Street and Iron Avenue bridges.

Detectives are worked to positively identify the male and contact any next of kin. No foul play is suspected.