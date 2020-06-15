Boat and Other Property Stolen

Jeremy BohnJune 15, 2020

A boat and other items are stolen from the far northeast corner of Saline County.

Saline County UnderSheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that the theft occurred between 8 a.m. and 5:13 p.m. Saturday from the 5300 block of N. Jasper Rd.

The victim, Michael Stinchcomb, tied his Myers aluminum Semi-V 12 foot boat on the river and went fishing. When he returned, the boat, a 9.9 horsepower Evinrude outboard motor and the gas tank with it, and other miscellaneous items were all stolen.

The stolen property is valued at $2,100.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Boat and Other Property Stolen

A boat and other items are stolen from the far northeast corner of Saline County. Saline County U...

June 15, 2020 Comments

Salina Police Log: 6-15-20

Kansas News

June 15, 2020

MLB Negotiations Over With Short-Se...

Sports News

June 15, 2020

Central Kansas Outdoors – 6/13

Sports News

June 15, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Boat and Other Property S...
June 15, 2020Comments
Salina Police Log: 6-15-2...
June 15, 2020Comments
Tips Sought in Trailer Th...
June 15, 2020Comments
Guns Stolen From Senate C...
June 15, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH