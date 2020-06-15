Boat and Other Property Stolen

A boat and other items are stolen from the far northeast corner of Saline County.

Saline County UnderSheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that the theft occurred between 8 a.m. and 5:13 p.m. Saturday from the 5300 block of N. Jasper Rd.

The victim, Michael Stinchcomb, tied his Myers aluminum Semi-V 12 foot boat on the river and went fishing. When he returned, the boat, a 9.9 horsepower Evinrude outboard motor and the gas tank with it, and other miscellaneous items were all stolen.

The stolen property is valued at $2,100.