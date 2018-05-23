Salina, KS

“Blues With an Attitude” at Friday Night Live

Todd PittengerMay 23, 2018

A rock and roll blues band will highlight Friday Night Live festivities in downtown Salina.

According to Salina Arts & Humanities, Cheryl Rutz & Lewis Street Soul will perform this Friday night in Campbell Plaza.

Rutz’s music has been described as “blues with an attitude.” This local group of highly talented players has performed multiple years at the Festival Jam, at the 2017 Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair and is a main- stage act at the 2018 Smoky Hill River Festival.

Cheryl Rutz  & Lewis Street Soul play the rock ‘n’ roll, blues and American-roots hits of the good ol’ days.

With powerful lead female vocals and the expert backing of an organ, drums, bass and electric guitar, the band is sure to get the audience out of its seat. This is an all-ages event and is free admission. Lawn chairs are encouraged and coolers allowed, but NO glass bottles.

 

