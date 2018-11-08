Blueprint for Pizza

Another slice of Salina’s Downtown revitalization plan is nearing completion. Work on Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom continues with a finish line set for mid-December.

“The job’s going really well, we’re hoping to still open up in the first couple weeks of December – maybe with a soft opening for the owner,” said Alex Wallace with Wallace Electric from Garden City.

Wallace tells KSAL News, the new restaurant located at 214 S. Santa Fe will boast indoor and outdoor seating with plenty of screens full of sporting events.

“It will have an outdoor patio seating right here and TV’s out here. It’s a great restaurant for people to come to and have good fellowship, maybe a little bit of football a little bit of beer, a little bit of food.”

The project is another piece in an improvement plan that stretches across a 28-block area of Salina that will help redefine the downtown.

While street work is remaking Santa Fe Avenue, other parts of the redevelopment plan are in place already like the Salina Fieldhouse and University of Kansas Medical School. Construction on a bowling alley / family fun center and a five-story Hilton Hotel are also underway.