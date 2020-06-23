Blood Drive Adds New Sites

The Pump Up the Volume blood drive is on a roll – but not yet across the finish line.

Teri Novotny with the American Red Cross tells KSAL News that donors have been stopping in at a brisk rate at Sunrise Presbyterian Church.

Three new locations have been added to allow more and easier access for blood donors; Tuesday June 23 from Noon to 6pm at the Assaria Lutheran Church, 124 W. 1st Street, Wednesday June 24 from Noon to 6pm at the Salina YMCA, 570 YMCA Drive and Thursday, June 25 at the Temple (formally Masonic Temple) located at 336 S. Santa Fe Ave.

Pump Up the Volume Blood Drive

June 22-23 from noon – 7 p.m.

June 24 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 825 E. Beloit Ave.

The Red Cross is now testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to this Coronavirus. Donors who help support the urgent need by giving at this drive will be able to view their results 7-10 days after donation through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or at RedCrossBlood.org. Thanks to Amazon, all those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.*

Rocking M listeners can donate blood during the three-day drive and vote for their favorite participating radio station. The winning station will receive a traveling trophy and, bragging rights in this friendly competition.

Since 2010, the Pump Up the Volume blood drive has collected more than 3,860 donations. This year’s event hopes to collect 187 donations.